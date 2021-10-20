Vertiv (VRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Vertiv has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.260-$0.300 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.120-$1.180 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertiv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRT stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

