Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.18.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.35.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.