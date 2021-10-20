Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.40 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.07.

NYSE VZ traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 728,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,699,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

