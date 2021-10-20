Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.29.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

