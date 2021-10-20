VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce sales of $292.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.30 million. VEREIT reported sales of $293.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,717. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

