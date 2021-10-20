Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Asset Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.74. 3,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,922. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

