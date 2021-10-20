Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,403,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,009,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.12. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.54 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

