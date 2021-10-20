Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $62.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

