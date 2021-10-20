Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 0.8% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,828. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.