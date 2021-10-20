Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $212.15. 1,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,444. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $150.60 and a 1-year high of $212.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.51 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

