Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

VIS opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.16. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $141.20 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.