Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Archetype Wealth Partners

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,153,000 after acquiring an additional 92,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 602,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $108.65. 13,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

