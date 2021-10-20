Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Everbridge worth $467,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

