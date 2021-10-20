Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 10,634 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,248,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $438,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

