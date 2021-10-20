Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.22% of Valmont Industries worth $461,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $244.73 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.