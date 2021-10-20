Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 250,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,150. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

