Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

USNZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

USNZY opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (USNZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.