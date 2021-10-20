Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)’s stock price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

About Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

