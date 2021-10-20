Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.90

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 196237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.42.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

