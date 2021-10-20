Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $367.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.97. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.
In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
