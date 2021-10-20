Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $367.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average is $174.97. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,288,964 shares of company stock valued at $517,300,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

