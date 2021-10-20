United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,253. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

