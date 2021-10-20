United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. 8,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,253. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

