United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 13,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,253. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

