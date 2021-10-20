United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 747 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,496,000 after acquiring an additional 524,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

A stock opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.