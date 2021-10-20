United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 629 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $717.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

