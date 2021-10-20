United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $333.61 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,250 shares of company stock valued at $137,245,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

