United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 113,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares during the period. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

NICE stock opened at $276.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.51. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

