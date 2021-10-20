United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 46.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 29.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 73.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

