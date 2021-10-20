United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Earnings Results

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 14,559,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

