Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $10.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

UNP traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.93. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

