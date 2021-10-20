Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Umpqua worth $244,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 896,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.