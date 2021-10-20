UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $423,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $877,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.68. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $102.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

