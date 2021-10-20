Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $433.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $470.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.29. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

