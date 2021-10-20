UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 528,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,909.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCBJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

