UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €53.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

