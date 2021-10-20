UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,900 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 2.57% of UBS Group worth $1,370,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,539 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,609,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,299. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

