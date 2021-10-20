U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USCB opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35. U.S. Century Bank has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

