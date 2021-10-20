Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68.

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

