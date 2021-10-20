Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68.
- On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00.
NYSE TWTR opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 140.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
