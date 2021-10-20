Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

TWIN opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

