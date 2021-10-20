Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 3.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.91. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

