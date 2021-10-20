Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRQ stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$16.90. 94,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,087. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.01 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.23.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

