Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $64.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 374,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

