Truist Securiti Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.35.

NYSE:OXY opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

