Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Kelly S. King Sells 71,611 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $4,438,449.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.88. 4,235,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

