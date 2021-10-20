True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.17

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 38482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

