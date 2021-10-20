Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $34.70 on Monday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

