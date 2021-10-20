Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after acquiring an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after acquiring an additional 957,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after acquiring an additional 115,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 395,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

