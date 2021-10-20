Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.51

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.51 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 126.50 ($1.65). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 32,153 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital began coverage on Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.45 million and a PE ratio of 29.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.51.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.