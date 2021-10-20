Tribe Price Down 8% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $366.88 million and $11.60 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00040831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00190616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00092423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

