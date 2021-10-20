Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Travel + Leisure has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

